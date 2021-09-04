Smyrna PD: Blue bulldog taken from home this week

Smyrna, TN (WSMV) – Police ask for the public’s help locating a man after a bulldog was taken from a Smyrna home on Thursday.
Police tweeted that a man took a blue bulldog from home at an undisclosed location. Now, investigators are looking to speak to Eugene Grigsby.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 615-267-5147 or email christopher.rowlett@townofsmyrna.org.
Do you recognize Eugene Grigsby? SPD would like to speak with him regarding the pictured missing bulldog.On 9-2-21, a person reported someone took his blue bulldog from a residence in Smyrna. Contact Det Rowlett, 615-267-5147, christopher.rowlett@townofsmyrna.org with info. pic.twitter.com/G8n7PU22z5— SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) September 4, 2021
