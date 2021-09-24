SMYRNA, TN. (WSMV) - Police arrested a 68-year-old man for a deadly hit-and-run crash in Smyrna on Thursday afternoon.
Police took Ruben Buenrostro Contreras, of Smyrna, to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
The arrest of Contreras comes after emergency teams were called to the area of Rocky Fork Almaville Road and Morton Lane for a crash involving several vehicles around 5 p.m.
Witnesses told police that a vehicle had left the area before them showing up.
One person involved in the crash was transported to TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, where police said that person later died.
Police said they had located the vehicle used in the crash and thanked the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this case.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email or call 615-267-5048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.