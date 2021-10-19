SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Police in Smyrna are looking for teen who they believe is missing and endangered. 16-year-old Kaleb Tillman was last seen Saturday, October 16th when he left his home without permission and wasn't seen again.
Tillman is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and has a tattoo on his left forearm. He also has a nose ring on the rise nostril and an earring in each ear. If you have seen Tillman, call Detective Steve Martin, steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org or 615-267-5432.
