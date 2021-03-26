The people in a Addie Drive neighborhood in Smyrna told us no one was hurt Thursday night, but they've got a whole lot of work to do, cleaning up the damage. In that work, some tell us there's an important example being set.
Three kids walking through their neighborhood, Anna Sasser and siblings Kenzie and Jackson Baker, were taking in all the damage.
"This tornado came through out of nowhere," said Kenzie. "The ground was shaking."
"I was terrified," added Anna. "I had my teddy bear, and I was shaking.
"It went straight through here," Kenzie said. "It was really fast. You had not much time to prepare for it. The nice lady over there has some really bad damage."
Kenzie motioned to a house with the roof caved into the yard.
"We had a ton of water leaks," said Anna.
Just as Anna, Kenzie, and Jackson are taking in the damage, they're also taking in how people are reacting to it; the volunteers, the Red Cross. The kids decided to do something.
"If there's anything we can do, we will do it," said Jackson.
"We feel we need to do something," added Kenzie.
That means going door to door to the neighbors they know so well, asking if they could use some help. It also means just picking up a shovel and getting to work. After all, going through something like for the first time brings with it lessons.
"You can replace your stuff, but you can't replace people and friends," said Kenzie.
To the neighbors recovering on Addie Drive, Anna, Kenzie, and Jackson have a message.
"We care for them," said Kenzie. "You're loved."
