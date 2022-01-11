Natural gas lines

RUTHERFORD CO., TN (WSMV) – Smyrna Natural Gas experienced an outage Tuesday due to low pressure in their system.

SNG Officials said crews are currently onsite and are working to repair the issue. They predict the outage to last for several hours.

The impacted areas are in the City of La Vergne and include:

• Centre Point Warehouses

• Cedar Ridge Apartments

• New Paul Road

• Waldron Road

• Blair Road (La Vergne end)

• The Ridge subdivision

• Lake Road

• McFarlin Pointe

• Rock Springs Elementary School

• Martin’s bend

• Pinnacle Pointe

SNG officials said customers can call Smyrna Utilities at 615-355-5740 with questions.

