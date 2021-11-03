SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for shooting his wife early Monday morning has been placed on the TBI’s Most Wanted list.

Rodney Alan Garrett, 59, is accused of shooting his wife shortly after midnight during a domestic incident at a home on the 500 block of Almaville Road. Garrett fled the scene on foot after shooting his wife. He is believed to be in the Nashville area. Garrett’s wife was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Garrett, who is wanted for attempted criminal homicide, stands 5’8” and weighs around 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information about Garrett’s whereabouts, call 615-815-8848 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of up to $2,500 is available.