SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for shooting his wife early Monday morning has been placed on the TBI’s Most Wanted list.
Rodney Alan Garrett, 59, is accused of shooting his wife shortly after midnight during a domestic incident at a home on the 500 block of Almaville Road. Garrett fled the scene on foot after shooting his wife. He is believed to be in the Nashville area. Garrett’s wife was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Jose G. Rocha is wanted by the McMinnville Police Department for Criminal Homicide. On Saturday, May 30, 2009, Jose G. Rocha went to a residence on Martin Street in McMinnville, TN. Rocha became involved in an altercation with the victim, an adult male, who lived at the address. During the altercation, Rocha pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest one time and fled the scene. The victim died as a result of the stab wound. Rocha may still be in the Warren County, TN area or attempting to get to Texas or Mexico. Rocha is possibly driving a black or dark green Dodge Neon. Rocha should be considered armed & dangerous.
TBI Most Wanted - Obed Cruz-Mena - Added May 10, 2010
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Obed Cruz-Mena is wanted by the Hendersonville Police Department and the TBI for First Degree Murder. On May 4, 2010, the Hendersonville Police Department received a complaint of a deceased 23-year-old female at an apartment on Sanders Ferry Road. The victim is an apparent victim of violence and exhibited signs of unnatural trauma. Cruz-Mena's vehicle was discovered abandoned in Southern Texas. Cruz-Mena may be en route to Mexico.
TBI Most Wanted - Mario Escobar - Added Nov. 8, 2010
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Mario Audelio Escobar is wanted by the Hamiliton County Sheriff's Department for 3 counts of Rape. A juvenile female victim was raped on three separate dates in February and June 2009. After each incident Escobar threated the victim with bodily harm if she ever told anyone.
TBI Most Wanted - Bounthavy Mickey Mouthouta - Added July 23, 2013
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Bounthavy Mickey Mouthouta - aka Soviet - is wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Smyrna Police Department for the shooting of three people on June 23, 2013.
Bounthavy Mickey Mouthouta, aka Soviet, is wanted by the Smyrna Police Department and the TBI for the shooting of three people on June 23, 2013. According to witnesses, the victims were shot by Mouthouta with a 40 caliber pistol during a fight at the Souksavahn Restaraunt located at 1890 Almaville Road in Smyrna. Mouthouta was last seen driving a 2004 silver Honda Accord with Tennessee tag 093NGR. Mouthouta has been charged with one count First Degree Murder and one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and warrants are on file.
TBI Most Wanted - Lorenzo Barr Kamanda - Added March 28, 2017
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Lorenzo Barr Kamanda is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the TBI. On Oct. 2, 2016, the sheriff's office responded to a long-term care facility concerning allegations that Kamanda raped a mentally-incapacitated patient.
Lorenzo Barr Kamanda is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the TBI. On Oct. 2, 2016, the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a long-term facility concerning allegations that Kamanda raped a mentally incapacitated patient. Evidence and information was developed and a warrant was issued for Kamanda's arrest. He was a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), of a Nigerian descent, has a thick accent and was last known to live in Johnson City, TN.
TBI Most Wanted - Robert Houston Sanders - Added May 5, 1993
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Robert Houston Sanders escaped from the Tennessee State Prison in 1990 where he was serving a sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery. This individual is considered armed & dangerous.
TBI Most Wanted - Edgar Omar Torres-Rangel - Added Nov. 20, 2018
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Edgar Omar Torres-Rangel is wanted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for vehicular homicide.
TBI Most Wanted - Juan Francisco - Added May 9, 2019
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Juan Francisco is wanted by the Knoxville Police Department and the TBI for vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.
TBI Most Wanted - Charles Kennedy - Added July 19, 2021
Fentress County Sheriff's Office/TBI
Charles Kennedy is wanted by Fentress County Sheriff's Office and the TBI for felony escape, felony evading and theft of a vehicle.
TBI Most Wanted - Phillip Bowling - Added Aug. 2, 2021
Scott County Sheriff's Office/TBI
Phillip Bowling is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office and TBI for two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.
