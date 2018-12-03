Police tell News4 the children of Tiffany and James Barnes actually called 9-1-1. Investigators said the four kids were home when their parents died.
Tonight, the kids are safe.
Officers said this time of year they see a spike in crimes like these.
"Suicides go up around the holidays," Sergeant Bobby Gibson of Smyrna Police told News4.
The latest one in a quiet neighborhood on Wisdom Way.
Sergeant Gibson said he doesn’t believe this murder suicide was a planned event. He said it seems to be a crime of passion from a heated argument between Tiffany and James.
“Holidays sometimes I guess because you want to be around family. I don’t know, maybe people’s depression kicks in because they can’t see family or friends or loved ones," Gibson said.
Stephen Whitaker lives right across the street from the Barnes family and said things like this don’t happen around here.
“Everyone seems to be friendly in this neighborhood and it’s really a shock to us it really is," Whitaker said.
“It should be a time of joy and family getting together and something tragic like this happens. It’s really sad.”
If you know anyone struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide, Smyrna police urge you to reach out to them so they can get you the help you need.
Contact Smyrna Police at (615) 459-6644.
Contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 (800) 273-8255.
