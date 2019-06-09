LANCASTER, TN (WSMV) - A Smyrna man's body was found in Smith County on Sunday morning, and police believe he was the victim of a homicide.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cameron Wilson, 19, was found dead along Seabowisha Lane in Lancaster, according to a TBI spokesperson.
Preliminary information indicates that foul play is involved, investigators said.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates on this developing story.
