SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Federal investigators have charged a Smyrna man with fraud after they say he applied for and received money from the Paycheck Protection Program under false pretenses.
Authorities say 53-year-old Shawn Palmer applied for a small business loan in June 2020 and received $514,370.00. Authorities allege Palmer's application for his company, Palmers Transportation, showed the company had 27 employees. However during the course of the investigation, police say the company only had two employees, including himself.
Investigators also say the application for the loan falsely portrayed average monthly incomes for the company.
With the loan money, investigators say Palmer bought a 2020 Ford F-350, a Maserati Quattroporte, and a 2020 Freightliner Coronado.
If convicted of these crimes, authorities say Palmer faces 10 years in prison and a $250K fine.
