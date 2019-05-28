MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Smyrna man has been charged with sex trafficking a 14-year-old runaway Friday outside a Smyrna hotel, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
Clifford Hawkins, 66, of Smyrna, was additional charged with attempted rape, sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Rutherford County Sheriff Det. Andre’a Knox.
The girl ran away from home and was reported missing on May 21.
Hawkins met her at the Walmart in Smyrna and allegedly transported her three times to three different locations in Rutherford County, according to the detective.
He allegedly took her to the hotel where a resident called police.
Police responded and took the girl into custody. She was evaluated at a hospital and returned home.
Hawkins was still in the parking lot waiting for her to return the car. He was brought in for questioning and later arrested.
He is being held on $33,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
