NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A man wanted out of Smyrna for allegedly setting his ex-girlfriend's home on fire has now been added to the TBI Most Wanted list.
Police are searching for Roosevelt Robinson IV, who police say set his ex-girlfriend's house on fire Sunday while her children were inside.
🚨Most Wanted Alert🚨. Roosevelt Robinson IV has been added to the TBI Most Wanted list. He’s wanted by Smyrna PD for four cts att criminal homicide, one ct agg arson, two cts harassment. Reward of up to $2,500. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/l0fLcHAqy7— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 20, 2020
Robinson was last seen driving a silver 2012 Hyundai Sonata with temporary tags. He's facing a number of charges, including attempted criminal homicide and aggravated arson.
Police believe Robinson may be in the Nashville area and are encouraging anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
