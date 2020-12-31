SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The town of Smyrna is showing their support of TriStar Stone Crest Medical Center's #LightsUp4Heroes campaign to honor healthcare workers.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on all of us, but it has been particularly difficult for our frontline healthcare workers,” Smyrna Town Manager Brian D. Hercules said. “The Town will leave our Christmas lights up through January, and we invite our community to join us in this show of solidarity.”
The town will have their decorations up through January 31st.
“Smyrna is grateful for the service and sacrifice of everyone working in healthcare,” Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed said. “TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center serves our community well and we are happy to support this campaign. We hope our healthcare heroes feel our gratitude with this symbolic gesture.”
