Some relief is coming to local communities in the form of just over $3 million.
The state is lending money to Smyrna and Lewisburg to make repairs to water infrastructure.
Smyrna will receive a loan totaling $3 million for green infrastructure and waste water treatment plant expansion.
Lewisburg will receive a long increase in the amount of $130,000 for waste water treatment plant improvements.
The loans are part of a push to help rural communities make needed upgrades and ensure residents have full access to clean water.
