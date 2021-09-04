SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Law enforcement agencies investigate a possible drowning near the Jefferson Springs Boat ramp in Smyrna on Saturday evening.
Crews received a report of a man still believed to be in the water off Sharp Springs Road just before 7:30 p.m.
According to Public Information Officer Ashley McDonald, witnesses saw an unidentified man and his six-year-old daughter were sitting on a jet ski. However, witnesses said that when the man hit the gas, he and his daughter, neither of whom was wearing a life jacket, fell into the water.
Witnesses said they heard the man yell for help. Some Kayakers were able to pull daughter from the water and bring her safely back to shore. Authorities reunited the daughter with her mother, who was not present during the incident.
Witnesses said the man went beneath the water's surface, and no one told authorities that they saw him again. A boater used a fish finder to try and locate the man. The boater also jumped into the water but could not find the man.
Rutherford County Fire Rescue Captain Adam Rose said they have deployed two boats and are scanning the banks looking for the man. They are also using a sonar system and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office drone with the search. There are also divers from Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and Metro Nashville’s Office of Emergency Management searching.
“We will be working on into the night to see if we can find the missing man,” Rose said in a statement on Saturday. “We are deploying all of the technology and assets we can for this search and hopefully will know more soon.”
Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, Smyrna Police Department, and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are all involved in the search.
