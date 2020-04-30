Free drive-through testing

From Los Angeles to Boston to New York, antibody tests are being used as a barometer of how far COVID-19 has spread in their communities. But not Nashville.

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The Town of Smyrna is teaming with Kroger Health to offer a free, two-day drive-through COVID-19 testing event.

Testing will be held on Thursday, April 30th, and Friday, May 1st, in the Motlow State Community College parking lot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Officials say you need to make an appointment to be tested, but do not need to have symptoms of the virus. You also do not have to live in Rutherford County to qualify for testing. 

To schedule an appointment, click here for Kroger Health's online portal or call 1-888-852-2567

