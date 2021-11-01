SMYRNA,TN (WSMV) - Firefighters from the Smyrna Fire Department were able to contain a fire on Vanderford Lane early Monday morning.
According to Smyrna's Fire Department, firefighters were called to a single-family structure fire in the 100 block of Vanderford Lane this morning at 3:18 a.m
The department states that upon arriving, heavy smoke was seen coming from the structure. SFD was able to use a fire extinguisher to contain the damage to the garage.
According to the statement, during the fire, five residents were present. All escaped safely.
“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire,” SFD Chief Bill Culbertson said in a statement. “We are grateful the occupants escaped unharmed.”
According to SFD, the cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.
