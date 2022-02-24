SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Smyrna Fire Department crews were dispatched to a house fire Thursday night.
Crews arrived at the residence located at the 600 block of Nissan Drive at 6:55 Thursday night. Officials said they found two detached storage sheds fully engulfed in flames.
SFD said crews attacked and extinguished the fire, containing the damage to the storage sheds. The home was not damaged according to SFD and all residents are safe.
“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful the damage was contained to the detached structures and the home was not impacted.”
Fire personnel are still investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
