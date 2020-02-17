SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -- A family says they think they were targeted by a person who broke into their Smyrna home and stole items while they were at the funeral of their elderly mother.
“My mother came from a generation where people were trusted,” said Rosemary Smith. “Unfortunately that is no longer the case.”
Rosemary’s 95-year-old mother, Marjorie Hernandez passed away this week. The family rushed to make funeral plans and never expected the sad day would take a turn.
“The funeral director came out and said the police are at your house,” said Rosemary.
Their next door neighbor came to check on the family dog and caught a man inside. “He had a brief encounter with the guy and the guy ran out. Jumped in his car and took off,” said Bart Smith, Rosemary’s husband.
Their neighbor was able to capture several pictures of the black car. They said it had a skull and crossbones sticker on the back. In the window you can see the man’s silhouette.
“A computer, everything out of this room. There was boxes and drawers open,” said Bart. “Things that were personal were all over the floor boxes had been thrown up,” said Rosemary.
They think information in Marjorie’s obituary made them a target.
“They knew when we left the house,” said Bart.
Now Rosemary and her family say they will be taking extra precautions when leaving again like asking a neighbor to stay and watch the house or consider cameras.
“It makes you feel like stuck a knife into you and they pulled it out really slow. To be that low because it’s one thing to be robbed. It’s another to be robbed on a sad day,” said Rosemary.
The family says they made a police report and notified pawn shops.
They ask anyone who recognizes the car in the photos taken to call police with information.
