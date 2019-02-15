SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A Smyrna doctor is facing sexual battery charges against a patient.
Dr. Nelson Mangione, a cardiologist at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, was indicted on six charges in January. He is still seeing patients at the hospital.
State law doesn’t require health care professionals charged with a sex crime to stop practicing, but licenses can be revoked in the event of a guilty plea or conviction.
Mangione is scheduled for a plea hearing next month.
