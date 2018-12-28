When Shantay Peairs was driving through her Smyrna neighborhood on December 1, she thought it was strange when she encountered cop cars. She says they are almost never in the neighborhood.
"Something just told me to look again and I looked again and I was like, wait a minute, that looks like my baby," Peairs said.
Her 13-year-old son, Brandon, was stopped, questioned and searched by Officer James Hicks for looking suspicious. Peairs drove right over to ask Hicks what was going on.
Peairs said Hicks told her that her son was walking too close to homes.
"He said if this was your neighborhood you'd want someone to call if he was walking in your neighborhood too and I said this is my neighborhood," Peairs said.
Officer Hicks told her that with the holidays approaching, people's homes are being broken into. This didn't sit well with Peairs.
"I didn't like the way he treated my son and I didn't like the way he talked to me," she said.
Smryna city manager Brian Hercules says Hicks saw Brandon walking unusually close to homes, causing suspicion. Officer Hicks stopped him for questioning, failing to turn on his microphone to record the encounter.
Peairs filed a complaint on December 14th, resulting in an immediate investigation.
"Smyrna police has one bad apple in there bunch," she said. "I think they know that."
The investigation found Officer Hicks also failed to communicate professionally with Peairs.
As a result, Hicks receives 10 days without pay, a demotion to a field training officer, as well as a requirement to undergo additional training. Pearis is upset about the incident but wants her son to be able to trust police, saying their job is to protect us.
"I didn't want him to think that all policeman are bad."
