SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Local artist Leah Boorse says she is finally happy being able to paint full-time and focus on her craft.
Its a lifelong dream for so many artists to be able to focus on their passion and have it provide a means of living. Smyrna artist Leah Boorse told News4's Terry Bulger that life wasn't always this way.
"I worked so hard to get to this point I did everything I cleaned toilets I was a waitress whatever it took to supplement my art career," Said Boorse
Now, Boors says she is completely at peace being able to paint full-time and finding success through painting positivity and self-empowerment for women.
Boorse says the life before her success feels like a past life, with feeling of unhappiness an low self-esteem; doubting she could ever work as an artist full time.
However, that was four years ago. Paining positivity is all she does now and with great success.
"I probably had a lot of days of anxiousness at the beginning but it’s all working out it’s amazing," said Boorse.
