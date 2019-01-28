NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Davidson County drivers should notice their commute getting a little bit smoother.
Metro says its crews have filled nearly 2,400 potholes in the month of January.
TDOT tracks its patching work by the amount of material used. They've used around 94,000 pounds of mix for pothole repairs in Davidson County, just in the month of January alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.