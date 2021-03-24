GATLINBURG, TN (WSMV) - A black bear in Gatlinburg had a great idea for easing its way out of hibernation when it climbed into a hot tub for a soak.
A couple staying at Gatlinburg Ski Mountain decided to start up the hot tub, only to find the surprise visitor had beaten them in.
The couple captured the bear on video and posted it to Instagram.
Turns out the hot tub wasn't too cold and wasn't too warm for the bear — it was just right.
What's the best black bear encounter you've had while staying near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park?
