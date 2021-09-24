MT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - On Friday afternoon, people reported smoke inside an elementary school in Mt. Juliet.
Crews are on the scene of Elzie Patton Elementary School as they investigate the source of the smoke.
Police said that Elzie Patton Elementary students and staff are safe and outside of the building.
MJAlert: Firefighters are investigating the source of the smoke at Elzie Patton Elem. All students & staff are safe and enjoying the nice weather outside.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 24, 2021
According to a city spokesman, a heating element inside industrial cooking equipment caused the fire alarm to go off on Friday afternoon.
Crews are on the roof checking the heating element inside industrial cooking equipment. In addition, Wilson County Schools maintenance was called to the school.
