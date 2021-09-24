Breaking News

MT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - On Friday afternoon, people reported smoke inside an elementary school in Mt. Juliet.

Crews are on the scene of Elzie Patton Elementary School as they investigate the source of the smoke.

Police said that Elzie Patton Elementary students and staff are safe and outside of the building.

According to a city spokesman, a heating element inside industrial cooking equipment caused the fire alarm to go off on Friday afternoon.

Crews are on the roof checking the heating element inside industrial cooking equipment. In addition, Wilson County Schools maintenance was called to the school.

 

