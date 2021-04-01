SMITHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- A Smithville man has been arrested on charges of raping a child, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The TBI, at the request of District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, began an investigation in August 2020 of a sexual offense that had occurred that month in Smithville. The TBI developed information that David Nichols was the suspect in the assault.
The DeKalb County Grandy Jury returned indictments charging Nichols, 45, with two counts of rape of a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery. He was arrested on Thursday and is being held without bond.
