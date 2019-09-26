NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people are facing federal bank robbery charges following the robbery of Citizen’s Bank of Carthage on Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle Tennessee District of Tennessee announced.
David Reynolds, 28, Joe Betty, 22, and Tiffany Garcia, 27, all of Gallatin, TN, were charged on Wednesday after their arrests Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 40 near Lebanon.
According to the complaint, three individuals enters the Citizen’s Bank on Dixon Springs Highway and one of the individuals handed a teller a note demanding $15,000. The robber motioned to his waist indicated a gun.
When the teller told the robber that there was not enough cash in the drawer to fulfill his demand, the robber asked where additional cash was. The teller then motioned toward the vault behind the teller counter.
The robber then went behind the counter, pushed the teller out of the way and began taking cash from the vault and instructed the other two suspects to help him.
The suspects fled the bank in a red Chevrolet Impala.
Officers from the Smith County Sheriff’s Department and Carthage Police Department saw the suspect leave the bank and attempted to stop them, but the suspects continued to flee.
Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved in the pursuit before the vehicle was stopped on Interstate 40 near Lebanon.
Four individuals were taken into custody – Reynolds, Betty, Garcia and a juvenile. Authorities recovered $65,000 from the vehicle. The juvenile was taken into custody by the Smith County Sheriff’s Department.
After reviewing bank surveillance video, FBI agents determined that around five minutes before the robbery, Garcia entered the bank and spoke to a teller. The complaint alleges that Garcia was “casing” the premises before the robbery.
If convicted, each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison.
