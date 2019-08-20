CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) - A Smith County High School student had a life-changing event on Tuesday.

Life in high school for a 15-year-old girl is awkward and never easy.

So imagine life for Sunshine Good, born with cerebral palsy, bad, but named Sunshine, good.

She’s heard those comments often.

“People say ‘That’s the best name for you.’ ‘Your mother really knew what she was doing.’ I hear it all the time,” said Sunshine.

Her life is wheelchairs and crutches and a love of the trombone and her high school band. Sitting has barely been possible, until now.

PerMobil, a Lebanon, TN, company, donated a multi-purpose wheelchair that will make her life easier.

So bring on that trombone.

“Anything that makes you feel like you can just fit, it makes everything better and this will do that,” said Sunshine. “It’s so exciting and it’s great to feel like you can overcome a challenge.”

