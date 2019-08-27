CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) - Some Smith County residents haven't had cell phone service for weeks, which a county official said could put people’s lives in harm’s way.
For a lot of people, the cell phone is a lifeline. Imagine if you’re in an emergency situation and you can’t use your phone.
Hundreds of people in Carthage are currently facing that problem.
Jeff Crockett, Smith County Emergency Medical Services and 911 director, posted on Facebook on Tuesday that the Verizon outage is causing great concern because most people have ditched their landlines for cell phones, so they have no way of reaching emergency services.
Stephen Long, a 911 dispatcher, said it’s a potential problem waiting to happen.
“Most everybody depends on their cell phone to communicate,” said Long. “If you’re not able to communicate, it could be very serious.”
For Smith County real estate agent Josh Kirby, his business depends on his cell phone. He hasn’t been able to use it for weeks.
“About once a day you’ll have service. You try to answer your phone, but the time you get that, it goes away. It’s horrible,” said Kirby. “We miss calls on a daily basis anyway, now it’s just compounding the problem.”
Crockett posted an update on Tuesday that said the damage is apparently in the AT&T fiber network leading to a Verizon cell tower in Carthage, causing a problem in a four square mile area.
Crockett said the repairs are being affected by the current strike by AT&T workers.
He said he’s been assured by Verizon that repairs are being made priority.
For Kirby, he can’t get his phone back on line fast enough.
“It’s cut off communications,” said Kirby. “It’s almost like a Smith County Y2K.”
Crockett said it still may be days before Carthage residents could use their cell phones again.
