CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) - A Smith County man is facing multiple charges related to the assault of a police officer.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to a request of District Attorney General Tommy Thompson after a report that a Carthage police officer had been assaulted by a man who was attempting to break into Carthage City Hall.
A Smith County deputy and Carthage police officer responded to the call on June 11 and approached Ralph Overstreet when a fight ensued, resulting in Overstreet attacking the Carthage officer with a knife, according to the TBI investigation. Overstreet was taken into custody after a taser was used by a deputy. The Carthage officer was transported to a Nashville hospital where he was treated for his injuries and leter released.
Officers arrested Overstreet, 39, over the weekend. He is charged with attempted first degree murder, burglary, aggravated assault and resisting arrest. He is being held without bond at the Smith County Jail.
