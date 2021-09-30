MARYVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will be creating 750 new jobs in Blount County after moving their headquarters to the area.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. officials made the announcement Thursday morning.
Our pro-business reputation, skilled workforce, and commitment to the Second Amendment make Tennessee an ideal location for firearms manufacturing. We welcome Smith & Wesson to The Volunteer State and are proud this U.S.-based brand has chosen to relocate from Massachusetts. Thanks for your significant investment in Blount County and for creating 750 new jobs. - Gov. Bill Lee
In addition to its headquarters, coming from Springfield, Massachusetts, Smith & Wesson will also relocate its distribution, assembly, and plastic injection molding operations to Tennessee.
The strong support we have received from the State of Tennessee and the entire leadership of Blount County throughout this process, combined with the quality of life, outdoor lifestyle, and low cost of living in the Greater Knoxville area has left no doubt that Tennessee is the ideal location for Smith & Wesson’s new headquarters. We would like to specifically thank Governor Lee for his decisive contributions, and the entire state legislature for their unwavering support of the Second Amendment and for creating a welcoming, business friendly environment. - Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. President and CEO Mark Smith
Smith & Wesson will locate in Partnership Park North in Blount County, where the company plans to break ground before the end of the year.
We are eager to have Smith & Wesson, the premier provider of firearms for law enforcement and the military, come to East Tennessee. Their long-standing American heritage, along with their commitment to adding to the economy, makes this a win for the county. A huge thank you also goes to our county commissioners for designating our community as a sanctuary county of the Second Amendment. - Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell
Tennessee ranks number 1 in the nation for employment in the small arms and ammunition sector, with employment increasing by 54% over the last five years.
