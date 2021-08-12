SMITH COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Smith County Sheriff's Department is on alert for a male who is considered "armed and dangerous."
The Sheriff Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wearing a blue shirt and grey shorts around the 300 block of Flat Rock Rd. and in the surrounding area.
They are asking anyone matching this description to not approach and contact the Sheriff's Department at 615-735-2626.
Stay tuned with News4 for updates.
