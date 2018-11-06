CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Elmwood man accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor, according to a news release.
TBI agents arrested Shawn Cody Boyd, 28, on charges of aggravated statutory rape and one count of solicitation of a minor after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
During the course of the investigation with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Cookeville Police Department, agents developed information that Boyd engaged in sexual contact with a minor.
Boyd was booked into the Smith County Jail.
