GORDONSVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - Some areas of Middle Tennessee saw some damaging winds following storms that popped up in the area.
Grant Cedar Mill in Smith County was one business that took to social medai quickly following the storm to share their damage experience.
Employees at the Mill tell News4 that half of their property had already been damaged in the March tornadoes and now the other half has been damaged.
News4 spoke with the employees of the Mill and will have their reactions on News4 Tonight at 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.