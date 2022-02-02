Smith County Clinic treating 46 dogs abused, neglected

CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) – An animal clinic in Smith County is treating almost 50 animals that were involved in this cruelty and neglect case.
Smith County Humane put together Wednesday “Operation Worthy,” an emergency shelter that currently houses 46 dogs and one rabbit.
The humane society said in a statement when it comes to animal cruelty, they plan to use every legal means necessary within the law to protect and serve the animal community and those who love them.
According to Smith County Police, 42-year-old Kenneth Connell and 45-year-old Suzie Nicole Nevils were arrested in January. Connell was charged with vaccination of animals, aggravated animal cruelty, and cruelty to animals. Nevils was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.
Shelter officials asked the public for donations of supplies such as large Rubbermaid totes with lids, empty gallon water jugs with or without water in them, and 13-gallon trash bags. Community members can drop supplies off at Sheila’s Flowers in Carthage or Smith County Animal Clinic.
“We are actively looking at options as we continue to work through the legal process and trying to get these guys and gals to rescues for holding as we only have this building for a few more days,” said shelter officials on Facebook.
Foster homes for the animals have also been requested for the upcoming days, and community members are encouraged to sign up online to help take care of the animals in need.
Smith County authorities are still investigating the case and the suspects involved.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story with the latest information as we receive it.
