State officials announced Wednesday the SmileDirectClub will invest $217 million to expand its headquarters and facilities in Middle Tennessee.
SmileDirectClub, the market leader and pioneer of doctor-directed, remote invisible aligner therapy, will create 2,010 new jobs in Nashville and Antioch over the next five years.
“Companies continue to put down roots in Tennessee because of our talented workforce and business-friendly environment,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement. “SmileDirectClub brings high-skill technical jobs to Middle Tennessee and this also speaks to our thriving healthcare and medical device industry.”
This is SmileDirectClub’s second expansion in Middle Tennessee in two years. In February 2017, the company announced a $4.5 million expansion across two Davidson County locations, which suppored the creation of nearly 450 new jobs. Currently, SmileDirectClub employs more than 1,600 people in the Nashville area.
“Our department is tasked to recruit companies to Tennessee and create a business-friendly environment to support their growth and success,” said Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “Seventy percent of Tennessee jobs are created by companies that already call our state home, so we are tremendously appreciative of companies like SmileDirectClub that continue to invest and grow here. These 2,000 new high-quality, family-wage jobs will have a substantial impact on the region for years to come.”
“We are honored to be located in a state that believes in our mission and is helping to support our growing business,” said Alex Fenkell, co-founder of SmileDirectClub. “SmileDirectClub is proud to be an active member of the greater Nashville community and we’re eager to continue to grow and make strides in innovation here in Tennessee.”
SmileDirectClub provides an affordable option to those searching for access to a straighter, more confident smile for much less than traditional treatment methods, and without having to visit the orthodontist’s or dentist’s office.
Founded in 2014, SmileDirectClub employs more than 4,300 people and has helped over 500,000 customers around the world achieve their best smile. Utilizing its teledentistry platform, SmileDirectClub connects customers with a duly licensed dentist or orthodontist in their state who remotely creates a personalized SmilePlan and continually monitors their progress.
“SmileDirectClub is a tremendous home-grown success story and evidence of the creative economy in Nashville,” said Nashville Mayor David Briley. “The company’s additional investment and related job creation are testaments to our city’s vibrancy. I am particularly excited about the SmileDirectClub’s proposed growth in Antioch, a part of our city with enormous potential for all kinds of businesses.”
Those interested in applying for an open position may visit smiledirectclub.com/careers/.
#HAPPENINGNOW Governor @BillLeeTN just announced @smiledirectclub is expanding their headquarters in Nashville bringing more than 2,000 jobs to Tennessee @WSMV— Bethany Reese (@reese_bethany) March 20, 2019
#CONTINUING most of these 2,000 jobs will be located in Antioch @WSMV— Bethany Reese (@reese_bethany) March 20, 2019
