NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Smile Direct Club put their headquarters in Nashville a few years ago and they are continuing to bring jobs to the area.
Smile Direct Club is investing $34 million in into area and bringing 600 new jobs to Middle Tennessee.
The new facility will be located in Columbia. It’s part of a major explanation of Smile Direct Club, where manufacturing of their oral care and teeth straightening products will be made.
This news comes after the company decided to pull the plug on a Texas operations facility and keep all of their offices here in Tennessee.
This is one of the largest jobs announcements in Maury county.
In an email to News4, Dan Baker, who is the Global Head of Supply Chain, said “we are looking forward to expanding our manufacturing presence in Tennessee and are proud that our million plus customers are using aligners that are exclusively made in the USA.”
Smile Direct Club has called Nashville home since 2016 and has brought more than 2,000 jobs to Middle Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.