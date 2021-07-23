NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Friday night the main events of the Nashville Predators' Smashville Summer Spectacular get underway.
The 'Spectacular' started Thursday afternoon with the ribbon cutting of the Lee Company Deck Hockey Rink in Bellevue.
Dek Hockey ribbon cutting tonight, 2021 NHL Draft tomorrow 👀https://t.co/HoKIQ6qjdW— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 22, 2021
Friday at 6 p.m. the Bridgestone Arena Plaza will host a 2021 NHL Draft viewing party. Fans on the plaza will also get the chance to pick out their seats for the 2022 Stadium Series matchup between the Preds and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Nissan Stadium.
Saturday morning the festivities continue at Bridgestone with season ticket seat selection for the 2021-22 season starting.
Click here to learn more about the Smashville Summer Spectacular.
