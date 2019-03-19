Move over tiny homes, there's a new company in Nashville called Smarter Living Homes. Creators say they take up less space, are easy to build and may even be safer, but they aren't cheap.
"Studios start at $175,000 and two bedroom two bath is $300,000," said Alison Poland, CEO of Smarter Living Homes.
$300,000 gets you a 950 square foot home with an elevator and other luxury upgrades.
"You're not feeling like you're camping out. You're living in full size environments with full size appliances just smarter."
The reason she calls them Smarter Living Homes is because they're made of steel from recycled cars to prevent storm damage and help the environment. You can also utilize your smartphone throughout the entire house.
Similar ideas have been circulating through Music City for years. Many Nashville residents have opposed tiny home communities and villages being built in open green areas, Poland hopes smarter homes will be accepted based on her companies studies.
"We took the market needs in Nashville, with house needs of individuals with the price points that are needed."
She says it takes four months from the point of order until you get the keys to your new house.
The "tiny home" and smart home lifestyles are gaining traction right now among young single adults who don't need a lot of space and retired citizens who have trouble getting around. Some call it a fad and some believe it could be the answer to a lack of housing for young adults and retirees.
Smarter Living Homes designs all of the houses, but you customize it and pick a location for where you want to build all through your phone. Poland says the homes will be coming as soon as this summer.
