Technology you may already have could save your life when an emergency or crime strikes.
“The App store or Google Play store has quite a few that can track your location from a safety perspective,” said President of Kraft Technology Group Don Baham.
“BSafe” is one of those apps. It shares your location with people you choose, and if there’s an emergency, you can send an SOS, along with a live stream of your location.
But what if you don’t have time to get to that app?
“If you tap the side button five times, it will actually initiate a 911 call,” Baham said.
Baham said it’s one of the many iPhone safety features. Baham also uses location sharing with his family members.
“All of us share our locations with each other on the 'Find My iPhone' app, and it’s really accurate,” Baham said.
It's accurate information that could help someone find you if you need help.
“I didn’t know that, that’s good to know,” said Nashville resident Sarah Schulz.
Schulz says it’s something she’ll now keep in mind on her morning walks with her neighbor.
‘We both have our phones in case anything happens,” Schulz said. “It doesn’t matter where you are in Nashville, there’s crime now.”
Crimes that you can use technology to react to.
“Know that ahead of time, before you get in a situation, and you actually need it,” Baham said.
Baham says you must adjust your settings to use some of these features. He recommends making sure you’re only sharing locations with friends and family.
