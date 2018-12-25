There is a new app that could help save your life in an emergency.
When a 911 call comes in operators are relying on the caller for information. So what happens if the 911 caller is unable to talk?
Sasha Vargas, the Community Marketing Manager for Rave Mobile Safety, says that’s what happened when a man called 911 because his home was on fire.
“He called 911 and the only thing you can hear was him coughing,” Vargas said.
Even though he didn’t say a word, first responders were able to get important information about the homeowner because he had recently created a Smart911 profile.
“The operator said Mr. Dan we see your 911 profile and we’re sending help,” Vargas said.
With a Smart911 profile you can add important medical information about yourself, like medications or medical issues. You can also list family members and pets you live with, even including pictures of them or your home which could help first responders when they arrive.
“Now you’re not the source of your information, now you have a profile that will help the first responders get to you,” Vargas said.
The Nashville Emergency Communications Center uses this service.
If you would like to make a Smart911 profile you can download the Smart911 app or visit the Smart911 website.
