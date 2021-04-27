Capacity restrictions and social distancing are a major challenge for music venues during COVID. Now, an end to those restrictions are in sight for Nashville.
So, was it always in Amy Dee Richardson's plan to run a little bar and music venue, complete with a rooftop little green alien statue named Rick?
"Not quite like that," laughed Amy.
Amy's long embraced the unexpected at her Dee's Country Cocktail Lounge, so when she happened upon Rick in a store in Texas, she went with it.
"There was this alien there holding a can, which I assume is a beer cause aliens aren't going to drink soft drinks," she smiled.
With COVID came a very difficult kind of unexpected, one that forced closures.
"We opened July 2 and everybody was forced to close July 3," said Amy.
While Amy takes mask requirements very seriously, social distancing and capacity restrictions were hard on a small venue.
"To tell people that they can't come in because I already have 35 people in here, it was crazy," said Amy.
Many venues are sharing the effects of the restrictions over the past year. Big changes are coming with the Metro Public Health Department announcing Tuesday that all capacity limitations will be lifted on May 14.
The only restriction still in place will be wearing masks indoors.
"It just means there's a chance to make my money back," said Amy. "Every payroll period is not so dire and scary."
Amy said every hour she can be open and every person she can let in matters to her business. She said Rick can't wait to welcome more people back.
"He's got his beer raised," Amy smiled. "He's got a cheers to anyone who comes to the building."
