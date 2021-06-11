CHARLOTTE, TN, (WSMV) - All eyes remain on the Dickson County Courthouse Friday night, as a jury continues deliberating in the murder trial of Joseph Daniels, accused of killing his young son.
The emotional case has rocked the small city of Charlotte, where the trial is taking place. Charlotte is the county seat of Dickson County.
“It pulls at your heartstrings," James Wall, owner of Wall's Country Kitchen said. "It’s bad enough an older person that’s lived some life, but a child, it really tears people up.”
The population in Charlotte, according to census data is less than 2,000. But the self-proclaimed quiet, country town has found itself near the center of the Daniels case - which has received statewide attention.
“It’s sad, very sad, it's put Charlotte on the map that’s for sure. It’s always been such a quiet town," resident Serita Summer said. “Never thought [a case like this] would happen in the first place.”
Since the trial began this month, residents in Charlotte tell News 4 they've been watching the developments each day hopeful 'Baby Joe' gets justice.
“The courthouse being right next to us, it really, it really comes home," Wall said.
Daniels will remain jailed in Dickson County until the jury returns with a verdict.
