CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - After years of being on the national stage, the small town of Charlotte, TN is responding to the Daniels verdict as the trial comes to a close.
The Dickson County Sheriff issued a statement saying, "Our entire county has wanted nothing more than to find Joe Clyde and bring him home, and I still hope one day we can do that and give him the proper burial he deserves. Today we got some closure and justice, but I pray no one ever forgets Joe Clyde Daniels and that sweet, smiling face."
The trial placed the small community on national stage, and residents have been waiting for closure for the last 3 years. For many nearby residents, it is the highest-profile case they have ever seen unfold.
While the verdict brings closure for some, others feel there are still some questions they will never get answers to.
"It pulls at your heartstrings. It’s bad enough for an older person that’s lived some life, but a child. It really tears people up," Danielle Smith, of Dickson County, said. "I don't think we're ever going to know everything. Something has happened and pieces are missing because he's still not home."
