NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A small plane went off the runaway at Nashville International Airport on Monday morning, airport officials said.
Luckily, BNA officials said neither of the two pilots were injured in the incident.
According to BNA, a twin-engine Baron aircraft ran off a runway into the grass around 10:20 a.m.
Only the two pilots were aboard at the time.
There were no fuel leaks or fire, BNA officials said.
The incident did not cause any flight delays, according to BNA officials.
At approximately 10:20 a.m. today, a twin-engine Baron aircraft with 2 pilots onboard ran off a runway into the grass at BNA. No injuries were sustained and there were no fuel leaks or fire. There have been no flight delays.— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) August 24, 2020
