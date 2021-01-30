MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The pilot of a Cessna 162 made an emergency landing in a Rutherford County field early Saturday morning.
The pilot and passenger were flying when the engine of the plane stalled and could not be restarted, according to Sgt. Bryant Gregory with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s department.
The pilot put the plane down in a field on Rucker Road.
“The plane was flying from Murfreesboro to Shelbyville when the emergency happened and the pilot called ‘Mayday,’” Gregory said. “There are no injuries or damages.”
The FAA is investigating.
