NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A small plane crashed in Bedford County near Unionville on Tuesday evening according to the county's 911 director.
Director Phillip Noel told News4 that an ultralight aircraft had two people on board when it went down in a field on Hopkins Bridge Road in Unionville.
One is reported with minor injuries while the other passenger had to be flown to an undisclosed hospital.
Noel added that no one on the ground was injured in the crash and that the plane landed in a field near a tree line.
