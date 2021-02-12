GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A handful of small Middle Tennessee pharmacies have been tapped by the Biden administration to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, but the noble work comes at a cost.

Jeobu Peter has been preparing to administer the coronavirus vaccine at his pharmacy since October. “Patients trust us,” he said. “I think selecting pharmacies is one of the best steps - is one of the crucial steps in controlling the pandemic.” Peter didn’t hesitate to apply his qualified staff for the frontlines. “The only way to control this pandemic right now is through vaccinations, and we are pitching in, and we are stretching ourselves a lot with our resources.”

Pharmacies start administering their first 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from federal government More retail pharmacies around the country will start to administer Covid-19 vaccines by appointment Friday under a new federal program that is shipping doses directly to them.

Pharmacies have faced small business adversities of their own in the last year. Now, they’re fronting much of the administration fees associated with distributing the vaccine. “It's a lot of time and money involved in it,” Peter said.

Storage, software, more staff, PPE, etc. Pharmacies will foot the bill on the front end and rely on an old federal system of medical billing and insurance, which can delay reimbursement, on the back end.

“We are used to that time delay for it, but anything delayed further is going to affect our cash flow,” Peter explained. But, he added, they will cross that bridge when they get there. For now, they get to work.

“This is what I do. This is my profession,” he said. “Last week [vaccine recipients] were telling [us] 'If could hug you, I would hug you and give you a kiss.' Because they have been waiting for so long , and that fills our heart.”

PrimeCare Pharamacy will be vaccinating the eligible general public Saturday, Feb. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sign up here.