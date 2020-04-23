The owner of The 5 Spot is not sure if his business will be able to make while waiting to reopen. Rebecca Cardenas checks in.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Small music venues are struggling under the Stay At Home order. with no reopen date in sight. 

The 5 Spot closed two months ago, even before the government mandates.
 
"People getting together and having fun with each other. That's our business," Owner Todd Sherwood said.
 
Hit first by the tornado, then the pandemic, Sherwood said closing was just the right, albeit difficult, thing to do. 
 
"You put this many years into something that you really care about, and you feel like you finally figured it out, and you're good at it, and this is what you could do for the rest of your life. And real quick to have that pulled away; it's a lot to process," he said. 
 
Mayor John Cooper released his four-phase plan to reopen Nashville Thursday. Entertainment venues will be some of the last businesses to come back.
 
"I Don't know if we can make it until things open back up," Sherwood said. "We have two months of payroll help, and after that we don't know."
 
Thursday was is a big milestone at The 5 Spot.
 
"It's our anniversary," Sherwood explained. "It's our birthday. We turn 17 today."
 
Year 17 will bring a lot of changes, but Sherwood is up for the challenge.
 
"I think we'll do something cool. I think something good is going to happen out of it, something new. I'm excited about that... It was definitely a moral obligation to close up, and it will be a moral obligation to open back up."
 
This is a crisis small music venues all over the world are facing: the uncertainty of what business will be like even after the green light. 
 
The 5 Spot has joined the National Independent Venues Association in its fight for more financial aid.

