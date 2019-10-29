NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Emergency crews currently at a small house collapse in E. Nashville. No injuries are reported, and no one was inside the building.
Metro dispatch tells News 4 that Nashville Fire is on scene.
On the video recorded by the neighbor across the street, you can see a number of what appear to be construction workers running from the building a second before it comes down.
The house is located at 1022 Sharpe Avenue in East Nashville, off of Gallatin Pike.
News 4 has a crew on the way and will have updates soon.
