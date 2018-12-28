beauty supply fire

News4 responded to the scene shortly after the fire was extinguished.

 WSMV

MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Officials say a small heater caused a fire at a beauty supply store in Madison.

The Nashville Fire Department said the heater was plugged into a power strip that was plugged into another power strip and then plugged into the outlet.

The fire started in a display case at Hair Republic Beauty Supply on Gallatin Pike South.

Officials advise not to leave heaters unattended and not to "piggy back" power strips.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.