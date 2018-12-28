MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Officials say a small heater caused a fire at a beauty supply store in Madison.
The Nashville Fire Department said the heater was plugged into a power strip that was plugged into another power strip and then plugged into the outlet.
The fire started in a display case at Hair Republic Beauty Supply on Gallatin Pike South.
Officials advise not to leave heaters unattended and not to "piggy back" power strips.
Our personnel made a good stop on this fire in Madison. A small heater plugged into a power strip, plugged into another power strip and then plugged into the outet sparked the fire in a display case at Hair Republic. Never leave heaters unattended nor "piggy back" power strips. pic.twitter.com/DyT0npBMkj— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 28, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.